22 June 2017

UN News Service

Libya: UN Chief Appoints Lebanese Official As Head of Operations in Libya

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Lebanese political science professor and political advisor to the United Nations in Iraq has been appointed as the Organization's top official in Libya.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Ghassan Salamé as his Special Representative and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), which is working to facilitate a Libyan-led political solution to the challenges facing the country.

In a statement announcing the appointment, a UN spokesperson said that Mr. Salamé brings to his new position over three decades of experience in public service and academia.

Mr. Salamé will succeed Martin Kobler of Germany, whom the UN spokesperson said that Mr. Guterres is grateful for his dedication and service, as well as for his effective leadership of UNSMIL.

The announcement comes one day after Mr. Guterres appointed Vladimir Ivanovich Voronkov of Russia as Under-Secretary-General of the newly created UN Counter-Terrorism Office.

RELATED: General Assembly approves creation of new UN Counter-Terrorism Office

Mr. Voronkov, who is currently the Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN agencies in Vienna, will chair the Counter-Terrorism Implementation Task Force Office (CTITF) and serve as Executive Director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre.

Yesterday, Mr. Guterres appointed Ana Maria Menéndez of Spain as the next Senior Adviser on Policy.

Ms. Menéndez, who replaces Kyung-wha Kang of the Republic of Korea, currently serves as Spain's Ambassador to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva.

Libya

Another Batch of 175 Nigerians Return From Libya

Another batch of 175 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya on Tuesday aboard a chartered Nouvelair aircraft with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.