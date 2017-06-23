Libya: UN Chief Appoints Lebanese Official As Head of Operations in Libya

A Lebanese political science professor and political advisor to the United Nations in Iraq has been appointed as the Organization's top official in Libya.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Ghassan Salamé as his Special Representative and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), which is working to facilitate a Libyan-led political solution to the challenges facing the country.

In a statement announcing the appointment, a UN spokesperson said that Mr. Salamé brings to his new position over three decades of experience in public service and academia.

Mr. Salamé will succeed Martin Kobler of Germany, whom the UN spokesperson said that Mr. Guterres is grateful for his dedication and service, as well as for his effective leadership of UNSMIL.

The announcement comes one day after Mr. Guterres appointed Vladimir Ivanovich Voronkov of Russia as Under-Secretary-General of the newly created UN Counter-Terrorism Office.

Mr. Voronkov, who is currently the Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN agencies in Vienna, will chair the Counter-Terrorism Implementation Task Force Office (CTITF) and serve as Executive Director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre.

Yesterday, Mr. Guterres appointed Ana Maria Menéndez of Spain as the next Senior Adviser on Policy.

Ms. Menéndez, who replaces Kyung-wha Kang of the Republic of Korea, currently serves as Spain's Ambassador to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva.