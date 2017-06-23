Photo: The Herald

Police traffic road block in Zimbabwe.

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Obedingwa Mguni says there is everything correct with police stopping motorists and fining them for driving vehicles with torn seats.

Mguni was addressing backbenchers during parliament's question time on Wednesday as MPs again took him to task over endless police roadblocks and the continued use of spikes.

Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole went further, asking the minister if government was aware it could be exposing traffic enforcement police details to diseases such as tetanus when they spend hours on end clutching the metal objects.

But first, Mguni had to deal with a question by Bulawayo East MP Thabitha Khumalo who asked if it was government policy for police to charge motorists for torn seats.

Mguni, in his response, said it was well in order for police to charge motorists for potentially accident causing seats.

"The police are there to prevent crime, protect property and life. Therefore when an accident occurs that can lead to fatalities, yes, the police have the right to do that. If it is torn such that it can cause fatalities, the police have the right to protect the life of those seated on that seat," he said.

Further challenged by Binga North MP to cite a specific provision in the country's statutes which empower police to charge motorists for torn seats, Mguni said he did not have the exact statute at the top of his head but could bring it on a later date if formally requested by the MP.

Mguni also took a barrage of questions from MPs who demanded answers as to why police continued to use spikes, objects they said have not been seen in use in another country in the world.

The minister said MPs must be content with the Zimbabwean way of dealing with road traffic offenders through the controversial system, adding that in countries like Belgium and South Africa, police in fact give high speed chases on motorists "like a Hollywood movie" and even shoot tyres.

While all MPs were concerned about the hazards spike throwing police cause on the rest of the public, Sithole asked the minister if government was not exposing police themselves to diseases.

"My supplementary question is that from morning, police will be holding these spikes which have chemicals.

"It is a health hazard when they hold these spikes for a long time. So, what Government policy do you have to avoid this health hazard?" Sithole asked.

He was, however, denied the opportunity to be replied by the minister as deputy speaker Mabel Chinomona ruled that his question could not be considered supplementary as it was unrelated to the original matter raised by the first MP.