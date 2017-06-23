Two people are in police custody in Ntcheu district after they were found with 42 plastic paper bags full of cannabis sativa commonly known as Chamba.

The two, 38-year-old John Chinyama and Idani Phiri 19 years old, were arrested at Mapira Trading Centre few kilometers from Lizulu Trading Centre along Lilongwe-Blantyre M1road.

Ntcheu police Public Relations Officer, Hastings Chigalu said the suspects were arrested by patrol officers.

"Our officers were patrolling along the M1 road between Tsangano turn-off and Lizulu Trading Centre, and upon reaching Mapira trading centre , they found a dark blue Nissan Tiida registration number NS 6328 that was on break down," explained Chigalu.

He added: "Considering that motorists have been attacked of late on this road, the officers stopped to assist them. While in the process of assisting them, it's when they discovered that the vehicle was carrying the illicit drug."

The suspects were on transit from Dwangwa to Mulanje district.

"They were arrested, the drug seized and the vehicle was impounded."

Meanwhile, the marijuana has been sent to Chitedze Research Station for examination.

Chinyama hails from Kondamiri village, T/A Kanyenda while Phiri hails from Kalimukhola village, Traditional Authority Kanyenda in Nkhotakota district.

They will appear in court soon to answer on the charge of being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa contrary to Regulation 4 (a) as read with section 19 of Dangerous Drugs Act.