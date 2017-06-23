A police officer stationed at Tomlison Depot is in trouble after he whacked his wife for giving birth to an albino. Mike Ndlovu, 33, appeared before Harare magistrate Anniah Ndiraya facing two physical abuse charges.

He will be back in court on July 3 for continuation of his trial.

Melody Bobo, 29, also a cop, broke down in court narrating the abuse she has suffered at the hands of her abusive husband after she gave birth to their last child who is an albino.

"We started having problems after I gave birth to our last child and he blamed me for having given birth to an albino. He accused me of having an extra marital affair and, sometime last year, he assaulted me, calling me names and screaming obscenities in front of our children and neighbours," she said while sobbing.

Bobo said the couple once went for counselling but it did not help.

In one incident, it is alleged that he came home drunk and noticed that one of their children was not in the house. He then quizzed his wife about the whereabouts of the child and was told that he was in the rural areas with his grand mum.

This angered Ndlovu who then assaulted his wife all over her body using clenched fists and booted feet.

She then reported the case leading to the arrest of her husband.

Devoted Gwashavanhu Nyagano appeared for the state.