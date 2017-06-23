Liberia: Senate Summons NEC Boss

The plenary of the Liberian Senate has summoned the commissioner of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Cllr. Jerome Korkoya to appear before the body this Thursday to answer to questions regarding the exhibition of the voter roll.

The plenary which is the highest decision making body of that august body reached the decision Tuesday following a communication from Margibi County Senator, Oscar cooper.

According to Senator Cooper's communication filed to the plenary, his attention has been drawn to the recent voter registration roll exhibition process ongoing in the country.

In the communication the Senator wants plenary to invite the commissioners of the National Elections Commission (NEC) to speak to the severity of what he considers as irregularities in regard to the ongoing voter roll exhibition process.

"Colleagues, it is our duty to ensure that the process is not flawed, and that we hold a free and fair election without violence and without questions regarding the validity of the outcome. We must be made aware of any problems that may impact the elections process," Senator Cooper's communication stressed.

The Margibi County lawmaker's communication furthered stated that he wants the citizens of Liberia to be at eased with the process and that the country goes to an election without doubt, innuendos or questions about its validity.

The presidential hopeful is quoted in his communication as saying that he believes it is paramount that NEC be honest and bold with the Liberian people in conducting these elections.

His communication continues that the October polls would be a defining moment for the continuity of democracy in the country whereby the people of Liberia would have demonstrated their democratic franchise and would be receptive of the results, only if they perceive the process to be transparent.

As per the elections guidelines, the NEC is currently on the process of voter roll exhibition across the country, intended to make some corrections with register voters' information during the voter registration process.

But, this process has raised series of arguments among Liberians regarding the process due to the absence of some registered voters not appearing, a situation NEC says does not in any way matter.