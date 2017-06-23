Zimbabwe: Man Barges Into Mugabe Security Briefing, Jailed

Mutare — A man who masqueraded as CIO agent and intruded into the VVIP arena where top security officials were holding a briefing before President Robert Mugabe's visit to Sakubva stadium was slapped with a two months jail term by a local magistrate.

Elmos Sigelagelani, 29, pleaded guilty before magistrate Lazarus Murendo facing criminal nuisance charges.

He was, however, given an alternative to pay $200 fine.

Prosecutors told the court that on June 15 at Sakubva stadium, some top security officials gathered for a briefing prior to President Mugabe's rally.

Sigelagelani then entered the stadium masquerading as a member of the security personnel and sat among the officials who were on a briefing.

He then entered the Very Very Important Person (VVIP) tent where he was intercepted by intelligence officers.

When he was interrogated about his intentions he failed to give a satisfactory explanation leading to his arrest.

He was then taken to Sakubva Police Station.