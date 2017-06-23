Nigeria: Group Disowns 'Prophet' Over Prophecy Against Umahi

Abakaliki — A group under the aegis of Non-Indigenes Resident in Ebonyi State has condemned a renowned cleric, Prophet Ephraim Ononye, who said Governor David Umahi will not win a second term in 2019.

The controversial founder of Power House Interdenominational Ministry recently alleged that Godrevealed to him that Governor Umahi will not return to office in 2019.

The group, comprising members of the Urban Community Forum, Urban Divine Mandate, Town Union Associations, Landlords Association of Ebonyi State and Organisation of Urban Churches, called on eligible voters and citizens of the state to disregard 'the fake prophet'.

Members of the group, in a communiqué, said no other administrations in the history of the state impacted on the lives of the people and physical infrastructure than Umahi.

Prophet Ononye had in 2014 made a prediction in favour of Umahi.