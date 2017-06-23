22 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Klaas Sets Up Comfortable Win for Proteas Women

Tagged:

Related Topics

Masabata Klaas took four wickets for 14 to help the Proteas to a six-wicket triumph over West Indies in their second and final warm-up match of the ICC Women's World Cup at Oakham School in England on Thursday.

The Windies were bundled out for 63 in 23.5 overs, thanks mainly to Klaas' spell, which took 4.5 overs and included a maiden.

She was provided assistance by Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon and Moseline Daniels, whose tight bowling saw them return excellent figures of 1/1, 1/2 and 1/13 respectively. The top scorers for the West Indians came from the opening pair of Hayley Matthew and Felicia Walters, who returned respective figures of 19 and 14.

South Africa's reply got off to a solid start thanks to a 45-run opening stand between Laura Wolvaardt (26) and Lizelle Lee (18). Anisa Mohammed (2/6) managed two breakthroughs, getting rid of Trisha Chetty and Chloe Tryon for five and none respectively, but Mignon du Preez used her vast experience to forge ahead, hitting a 14-ball 12 to help the Proteas to victory with 186 balls to spare.

South Africa have two days left of preparation before their first World Cup encounter against Pakistan at Grace Road in Leicester.

Proteas ICC Women's World Cup squad:

Dané van Niekerk (capt, Eastern Province), Chloe Tryon (vice-captain, KwaZulu-Natal), Trisha Chetty (wk, Gauteng), Moseline Daniels (Boland), Nadine de Klerk (Northerns), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Ayabonga Khaka (Border), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Masabata Klaas (Free State), Lizelle Lee (North West), Sune Luus (Northerns), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Gauteng), Andrie Steyn (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province).

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Govt 'Confident' That It Can Address Recession - Cabinet

Government is confident in its "systematic interventions" to address economic challenges and improve the performance of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.