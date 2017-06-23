South Africa: Klaas Sets Up Comfortable Win for Proteas Women

Masabata Klaas took four wickets for 14 to help the Proteas to a six-wicket triumph over West Indies in their second and final warm-up match of the ICC Women's World Cup at Oakham School in England on Thursday.

The Windies were bundled out for 63 in 23.5 overs, thanks mainly to Klaas' spell, which took 4.5 overs and included a maiden.

She was provided assistance by Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon and Moseline Daniels, whose tight bowling saw them return excellent figures of 1/1, 1/2 and 1/13 respectively. The top scorers for the West Indians came from the opening pair of Hayley Matthew and Felicia Walters, who returned respective figures of 19 and 14.

South Africa's reply got off to a solid start thanks to a 45-run opening stand between Laura Wolvaardt (26) and Lizelle Lee (18). Anisa Mohammed (2/6) managed two breakthroughs, getting rid of Trisha Chetty and Chloe Tryon for five and none respectively, but Mignon du Preez used her vast experience to forge ahead, hitting a 14-ball 12 to help the Proteas to victory with 186 balls to spare.

South Africa have two days left of preparation before their first World Cup encounter against Pakistan at Grace Road in Leicester.

Proteas ICC Women's World Cup squad:

Dané van Niekerk (capt, Eastern Province), Chloe Tryon (vice-captain, KwaZulu-Natal), Trisha Chetty (wk, Gauteng), Moseline Daniels (Boland), Nadine de Klerk (Northerns), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Ayabonga Khaka (Border), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Masabata Klaas (Free State), Lizelle Lee (North West), Sune Luus (Northerns), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Gauteng), Andrie Steyn (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province).

Source: Sport24