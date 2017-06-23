23 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Ex-Minister Warns Govt Over EAC 'Mitumba' Disagreement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Michael Kakumirizi/Daily Monitor
Heaps of second-hand clothes stacked together at a Ugandan Market (file photo).
By Samuel Kamndaya

Dodoma — Two days after the US Trade Representative announced that Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda risk losing access to the American market through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) following plans by the East African member states to ban imports of second-hand clothes and shoes, a former Cabinet minister has asked the government to take the issue seriously.

The US Trade Representative announced on Tuesday the initiation of an out-of-cycle review of the eligibility of Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda to receive benefits under the act after concerns that the planned ban will impose significant economic hardship on the US used clothing industry.

The launch of the review is in response to a petition filed by the Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles Association (Smart), which asserts that a March 2016 decision by the East African Community, which includes Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda, to phase in a ban on imports of used clothing and footwear is imposing significant economic hardship on the US used clothing industry.

Having read the article in The Citizen on Thursday, Dr Diodorus Kamala (CCM - Nkenge), said the government needs to take the issue seriously and come up with necessary plan of action.

"There is a story in The Citizen today which shows how serious this issue might be. The government needs to come up with relevant measures to protect the economy from the negative outcomes of what might be reached under Agoa," he told the House yesterday during a debate on the 2017 Finance Bill.

Dr Kamala, who was minister for East African Cooperation during in the Jakaya Kiwete government, said EAC members have shown "serious" inconsistencies in the implementation of the region's Common External Tariff (CET).

It is now viewed that each member country is going its own way, contrary to the CET that requires Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan to have a common position with regard to import duties for goods originating from outside the region.

Dr Kamala, who is an economist, said for instance, Tanzania is currently promoting the manufacturing of gas cylinders locally and has therefore raised import duty on the products. Yet, some countries in the trading bloc are zero rating import duty on such products.

"It means, if Tanzania manufacturers these products in excess, we will have nowhere to sell them within the region since others will be importing the products outside the region at cheaper prices," he said.

noting that similar decisions are also true for the iron and steel, textiles, leather and garment industries among others.

East Africa

Govt Amends Law to Allow Access to Initial Public Offerings

In an unprecedented move, the government is amending the Electronic and Postal Communications Act (Epoca), 2010 with a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.