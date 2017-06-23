Zambia: The Church Is Being Hypocritical

opinion

I have not spoke about the issue surrounding United Party for National Development (UPND) Hakainde Hichilema aka HH because of two main reasons.

The first one is because the issue is still in the court of law and secondly because l always want to avoid popcorn reaction. I always want to read between the lines.

Today l am motivated to say something because l believe my voice can add a point or two.

The other reason is because of the letter or press conference whatever you want to call it by our so called Three Church mother bodies.

First of all l want to highlight how a mother should behave. We are talking about church mother bodies aren't we?

A good mother doesn't use emotions when trying to bring about peace or love between or rather among her family or children.

A good mother seeks to put her interests aside before making judgement. She first puts the interest of the weaker members of the family first.

If anyone or any group of people or organisations want to claimed that they are mother bodies yet they don't element themselves to the above characteristics then they are hypocrites.

Today the Church mother bodies can find a voice and speak for HH and yet keep quiet and ignore the many prisoners who are physically and psychologically in prison.

I understand that the nature and status of HH needs caution when handling it because of the bad image it might show to the outside world. However speaking as a social and political scientists l think focusing too much on this will just show that we can not face our own issues without fearing to be judged.

We are an independent country. We solve things our way without any outside or personal interest from those willing to speak for others.

I don't hate HH and l don't hate UPND. What l don't like is people and groups who are not able to move with everyone. We had elections we have a new government so let's move on and development this our country.

Those or things which want to divide or draw us backwards must not be entertained. Hypocritical stances should not be condoned.

I know all those leaders representing many followers of Christ have a role to play in our democratic process. However l believe thinking you are wiser than others will just bring about confusion.

We have to be smart especially when we talk about how religion or Faith Based Organisation can influence change or bring about misunderstandings.

In some parts of the world there has been or there is conflict because of the role religion played.

My advise to the church leaders is to think twice before issuing any emotional statements. Let us not quote the Bible when we can't even hold a simple briefing on the many prisoners who are in jail.

The church leaders today want to suggest that Zambia is a dictatorship country. We have some things to work on as a democracy but we are more closer to being a democracy where all attributes are enjoyed. Suggesting otherwise is both hypocritical and popcorn reasoning.

I have always alluded to in all my writing that we only have one Zambia. Hence it is us her citizens who need to nature it.

In this regard before issuing any statement or doing anything we should always put the interest of everyone first. Not an individual.

As government, political parties, religious organisations, Nongovernmental organisations, the media, professional bodies and simple citizens alike we should all play our part in uniting this our Zambia.

Joe Mwansa Lombe Kaluba, the author is a PhD candidate-Political, Gender and Transnational Studies at the International Postgraduate Centre (IPC), Faculty of Social Sciences at Goethe University Frankfurt