Nsanje — The youth in Nsanje have given two weeks to authorities to formulate and implement by-laws that will protect the rights of a girl child specifically on education.

District Youth Chairperson, Seda Bonzo, said time has come for authorities to act on the challenges rocking the district's girl child education following continued high school dropout amongst girls as a result of forced marriages and teen pregnancies just to mention a few.

Bonzo said as much as the youths are partly to blame for the problems, they cannot sit back and watch things going bad hence the move to force authorities to formulate the by-laws.

Benzo said the youth with assistance from Campaign for Female Education (Camfed) have established a committee which will be looking into the formulation of the by-law in the area of Traditional Authority Ndamera which will be replicated in other areas.

"The committee's membership consists of all people we feel can assist in coming up with the by-laws and ensure that they are being followed. For instance, the membership includes; the traditional authority, councilor, head teachers from both primary and secondary schools, religious leaders, representatives from business community, and learners themselves among others," explained Bonzo.

Traditional Authority Ndamela and Councilor Robert Chabvi have assured the concerned youths that they will act as requested saying they are equally concerned with Nsanje's failure to make strides in promoting girl child education

"Let me say enough is enough. I will be tough on those that will be involved in disturbing the girl child through pregnancies among other things," said Traditional Authority Ndamela while accepting the additional role in the newly formed committee.

District Education Manager, Towera Masoka Banda, described the youth's action as a timely saying her office is equally concerned that scores of girls including those on bursaries who have been dropping out of school due to such reasons.

"This idea by the youth is a good. This approach will improve the situation since local leaders will take a leading role to make sure that girls are protected," said Masoka.

CAMFED is engaging the district's community to bring out issues affecting their area and suggest possible actions through theater for development initiative.