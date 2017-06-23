Southern Africa: President Zuma Arrives in Swaziland for SACU Summit

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has arrived in the Kingdom of Swaziland ahead of the 5th Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Summit to be held on Friday.

The Summit of Heads of States and Government of SACU meets on an annual basis to discuss progress in the implementation of the agreed work programme.

The Summit also follows high level consultative meetings undertaken by President Zuma in 2016 to discuss the SACU work programme.

"The Summit will receive and consider a report from Council on its activities with the purpose of providing strategic direction on development integration in SACU and to ensure that the SACU Agreement facilitates the implementation of this agenda," the Presidency said on Thursday.

President Zuma is accompanied by Dr Rob Davies, Minister of Trade and Industry and Sifiso Buthelezi, the Deputy Minister of Finance.