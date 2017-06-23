23 June 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Southern Africa: President Zuma Arrives in Swaziland for SACU Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has arrived in the Kingdom of Swaziland ahead of the 5th Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Summit to be held on Friday.

The Summit of Heads of States and Government of SACU meets on an annual basis to discuss progress in the implementation of the agreed work programme.

The Summit also follows high level consultative meetings undertaken by President Zuma in 2016 to discuss the SACU work programme.

"The Summit will receive and consider a report from Council on its activities with the purpose of providing strategic direction on development integration in SACU and to ensure that the SACU Agreement facilitates the implementation of this agenda," the Presidency said on Thursday.

President Zuma is accompanied by Dr Rob Davies, Minister of Trade and Industry and Sifiso Buthelezi, the Deputy Minister of Finance.

South Africa

Supersport Wins Euro Deal

SuperSport has scored broadcast rights on all platforms (including television, internet and mobile) to an array of major… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.