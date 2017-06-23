23 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa Case on Ballot Tender Sent to CJ David Maraga

Photo: Daily Nation
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati, vice-chairperson Consolata Maina (left) and Commissioner Roselyn Akombe address journalists (file photo).
By Abiud Ochieng

The High Court has referred to the Chief Justice the case challenging award of ballot printing tender to a Dubai firm.

Mr Justice George Odunga on Friday asked CJ David Maraga to appoint a three-judge bench to hear and determine the matter.

PRINTING

He noted that the matter raises weighty issues touching on the Constitution, fair administration of justice and was also of great public interest hence should be urgently determined.

The case filed by the National Super Alliance will be heard on Tuesday next week and parties are required to file their responses expeditiously.

Judge Odunga, however, declined to stop the execution of the tender awarded to Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing.

He also directed that presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot, the Attorney-General and Jubilee Party be enjoined in the suit.

More follows.

