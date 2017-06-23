press release

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted on 22 June 2017 in New York that the dispute between the United Kingdom and Mauritius over disputed island territory of Chagos Archipelago be referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

By a margin of 94 to 15 countries, delegates supported a resolution of Mauritius to seek an advisory opinion from the ICJ in The Hague on the legal status of Chagos. The Mauritian delegation to the UNGA was headed by the Minister Mentor, Minister of Defence, Minister for Rodrigues, Sir Anerood Jugnauth.

The Chagos Archipelago was excised from the territory of Mauritius prior to independence. This excision was in breach of international law and UN General Assembly Resolution 1514 (XV) of 14 December 1960 containing the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, which called for a speedy and unconditional end to colonialism.

In a statement at the United Nations on 22 June on the draft resolution tabled under item 87 of UNGA agenda, Sir Anerood recalled that the dismemberment of the territory of Mauritius without the freely given consent of Mauritius - in circumstances of patent and obvious duress - and the removal of the inhabitants of the Chagos Archipelago, with no possibility of return, were acts constituting breaches of peremptory norms of international law, namely the violation of the principle of self-determination and the breach of fundamental principles of human rights.

"No amount of monetary compensation and no agreement to that effect can override these general principles of peremptory international law, not the least the right of self-determination", he said.

Speaking about security concerns evoked by the UK, the Minister Mentor stressed that Mauritius is very much concerned about security in the world. Mauritius does not have any problem with the military base, but that instead the decolonisation process should be completed, he said.

'We want to assure the United Kingdom and the United States of America that the exercise of effective control by Mauritius over the Chagos Archipelago would not, in any way, pose any threat to the military base. Mauritius is committed to the continued operation of the base in Diego Garcia under a long-term framework, which Mauritius stands ready to enter into with the concerned parties', he added.