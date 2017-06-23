Seychelles: Special Representative of the Chinese Government On African Affairs Xu Jinghu Visits Seychelles

From June 14 to 16, 2017, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Xu Jinghu visited Seychelles, during which she met with President Danny Faure of Seychelles, and held talks with Foreign Secretary Claude Morel of Seychelles, exchanging in-depth views on the development of China-Seychelles relations. H.E. Yu Jinsong, Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles was present.

Special Representative Xu Jinghu said that China and Seychelles enjoy traditional friendship. Bilateral relations have always developed in a healthy and stable manner since both countries established diplomatic relations in 1976, becoming a model for large and small countries sharing sincerity, friendship, unity and cooperation. Both sides have continuously enhanced political mutual trust, with practical cooperation in various fields yielding fruitful outcomes and the friendship between both countries enjoying popular support. At present, China-Seychelles relations are faced with new important development opportunities. China is willing to further boost bilateral all-round and multi-level friendly cooperation, as well as continuously support national construction of Seychelles.

President Danny Faure and Foreign Secretary Claude Morel expressed that Seychelles and China enjoy a solid friendship. Seychelles thanks China for making positive contributions to the development of society, economy and people's livelihood of Seychelles for a long time. Regarding China as a good friend and good brother, the country is willing to make joint efforts with China to expand bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation in such areas as blue economy, tourism, health, sports and security, so as to promote the constant and forward-looking development of bilateral friendly cooperative relations.

During the visit, Special Representative Xu Jinghu also gave a joint interview to the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation, the Seychelles Nation and other local mainstream media.