Uganda: FMU Gets Tough On Pearl Safety

With a pending yellow card pegged on their back for organizational mishaps from the past editions of the Pearl of Africa Rally, local motorsport ruling body FMU has put in place stringent safety precautions for fans and drivers in this year's edition of the event.

Hajj Hamid Gombe, the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) safety committee boss, says there will be deployment of police officers to arrest errant fans during the two-day rally set for June 30 to July 1 in parts of Wakiso and Kayunga districts.

"We cannot afford to take any more chances because we are on the brink of losing the rights to host this event," Gombe said, in reference to the warning from Africa and world motorsport ruling bodies.

Gombe explained that FMU has been losing points on safety standards set by the Confederation of African Countries in Motorsport (CACMS) and world ruling body FIA after accidents marred the last three editions of Pearl rally.

Accordingly, Gombe says they resolved to hold majority of this year's competitive sections around the sugar plantations in Galiraya, Kayunga where motor traffic is sparse, making it easy for the event organisers to ensure a closed route for rally cars.

The 52 drivers confirmed to participate in the rally have the chance to do maximum speeds in the eight competitive sections slated for Saturday, July 1 in such a closed route.

Dozens of police officers and FMU safety marshals will be on hand to control and help fans get to designated viewing points in the route. On Wednesday, Gombe warned that rowdy and drunken fans caught vandalizing crops or stealing fruits of local people will be arrested.

"We don't want such incidents because they paint a bad image of our sport and could discourage big sponsors," Gombe said.

The Shell V-Power -sponsored rally is the country's premier calendar event, which has attracted foreign drivers from Zambia, Kenya, Burundi and Rwanda.

A highly-anticipated big battle between local drivers and the foreign legion is on the cards, with national (NRC) and Africa (ARC) championship points at stake.

Local fans are also bracing for the battle of monster machines after a provisional startlist pitted seven Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X drivers in the top 10.

Uganda's Ronald Ssebuguzi, Duncan Mubiru, event defending champion Hassan Alwi and Andrew Desh Kananura are among the Mitsibishi drivers to be flagged off the ramp in the first batch. They will face off with Kenyan Jaspreet Singh Chatthe and Zambia's Leroy Gomes.