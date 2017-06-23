Kenya: Cyrus Ruto Silences Critics With London Ticket

Photo: Martin Mukangu/Daily Nation

Cyrus Ruto (right) on his way to victory in the 5,000m race at the World Championship trials at Nyayo National Stadium.

There was a new order in men's 5,000m when Cyrus Ruto silenced his critics after winning the race and qualify for the World Championships at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday.

Ruto, who finished third during the Rio Olympic trials last year in Eldoret but sidelined for lack of experience, won in 13 minutes and 31.7 seconds.

World Youth 3,000m silver medallist Davis Kiplagat dug in deep to finish second in 13:31.7 as Geoffrey Koech settled third in 13:33.9 in one of the close at finish to seal the last place in the 5,000m team.

" I feel great to qualify straight after having sidelined for the Olympics in Eldoret," said Ruto, who trains in Kaptagat under coach Patrick Sang.

World 5,000m silver medallist Caleb Mwangangi failed to start as 2008 Olympic 5000m bronze medallist Edwin Soi finished seventh.