Uganda: Minister Finds Rot in Gulu's Health Centres

Out on official duty, Ugandan ministers usually move in convoys with a heavy police presence.

But to the surprise of many in the northern Ugandan municipality of Gulu on June 20, the minister of State for Local Government, Jennifer Namuyangu, travelled light during her day-long tour of developments in Gulu town. She easily mixed and mingled with locals.

Namuyangu's lack of knowledge of the Luo language, spoken by locals, didn't stop her from chatting with mothers in the maternity ward at Bar-dege Health Centre III. She interacted and guided medics like she was a doctor herself.

She also spoke to 20-year-old Susan Adong who had just given birth to a baby boy at 5am. The minister encouraged Adong to be a good mother and breast feed well if she is to raise a healthy child. Adong preferred the services of a health centre III because midwives at other health facilities are unfriendly.

"Here the only midwife is a friendly person and most women prefer to give birth from here instead of the main hospital where midwives quarrel with mothers in labour," said Adong, from Bungatira sub-county in Gulu district, as she held her child.

The minister urged Gulu municipal leadership and technocrats to be professional maternal healthcare givers because that is key to reducing maternal mortality in the country.

According to UNICEF statistics, as many as 16 Ugandan women die every day while giving birth. Namuyangu is the second local government minister to visit Gulu municipality after Bidandi Ssali in 1999. When Bidandi Ssali visited the area then, ministers were a very rare sight in Gulu and made little contact with locals.

But Namuyangu spent some time chatting with patients at Bar-dege Health Centre III and Layibi Techo Health Centre III, and nurses felt at ease answering her questions about the challenges they face.

MINISTER'S FINDINGS

The minister also inspected eight of the 17 roads constructed under Uganda's Infrastructure Development to Municipalities (USMID), a project funded by the World Bank. She also visited a dairy project for women farmers in Bar-dege division and a fish farming project funded under the Youth Livelihood Programme meant to lift Ugandan youths out of poverty.

The mister noted that divisional health centers need more funding in the maternal health department that lacked soak pits for midwives to dump waste. The health centers also have only one midwife working 24 hours instead of the required three with three nursing assistants.

"The town clerk and the division chairpersons should look into this and recruit qualified midwives because we do not want to risk the lives of our mothers by placing them in the hands of unqualified people," she said.

As she chatted with patients at Bar-dege Health Centre III, the minister learnt from the in-charge, Judith Aceng, that the health facility receives more than 100 people in need of laboratory services daily.

The lab technician was found using Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) for Malaria to cope with the large number of people at the facility. Aceng said the facility is using an improvised laboratory far below the standards set by the ministry of Health.

Annet Nasolo, the lab technician, told the minister that her work has been hampered by the lack of testing equipment and that she is overwhelmed by the number of patients who need her service.

Bar-dege Health Center III employs 16 people, including support staff. It is short by three staff to meet the required 19 staff stipulated by the Ministry of Health.

IN THE FIELD WITH MPS

The ministers visited the facilities with a team that included MPs Betty Aol Ocan (Gulu Woman) and Lyandro Komakech (Gulu Municipality), local political leaders and technocrats from Gulu municipal council.

At Layibi Techo Health Centre III, they found that Malaria drugs had run out of stock yet the National Medical Stores delivers drugs after every two months.

"Our next supply is on the 28th this month [June] but we have no coartem to prescribe to patients right now," Mary Stella Ayaa, the In-charge of the facility, said.

Ayaa told the minister's team that 80 per cent of "our patients test positive for malaria but we have not been able to treat them for two weeks."

This forced Komakech and Aol Ocan to raise about Shs 150,000 to buy coartem from a wholesale drug shop in Gulu Town and immediately deliver it to the facility.

Later, they found more essential facilities were missing. Critical is an incinerator for burning waste. The floor of the maternity ward is gullied while midwives use buckets to dump waste after delivering mothers instead of a soak pit.

"How can you design a maternity ward like this? Look at the labour suite. I think this is not proper," MP Aol said.

Over the last three months, Layibi Techo Health Centre III has received over 4,716 patients and delivered 41 mothers.