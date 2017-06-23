Uganda: Observer Locker - KCCA Going Nowhere in CAF?

Photo: Clive Kyazze/Daily Monitor

KCCA veteran Kayizzi (right) in action against Nigerian side Rivers United on Tuesday evening.

column

Since KCCA FC lost 1-2 to Nigeria's Rivers United last Tuesday in the Caf Confederations Cup, the junkies have been wondering whether they still have a chance of emerging from the group into the quarterfinals...

Sebugwawo: Ha KCCA yagudde mu kawunyemu..

Mbanga: Kawunyemu? Ate etya? I do not get what you mean.

Sebugwawo: But didn't you watch their game with Rivers United?

Mbanga: Ah! Twala eri enjaga yo..

Sebugwawo: Ha, the KCCA man is annoyed. But for me I was just making a comment.

Nsimbe: Munnange, it seems we are not supposed to highlight how KCCA was beaten.

Sebugwawo: But for me I was just stressing that they were grabbed by the Police by 6:15pm, to do the breathalyzer exercise.

Mugalu: But I am surprised Sebugwawo is showing up now, yet when we were in Arua last week, he did not.

Sebugwawo: What KCCA achieved in Arua is nothing compared to what Villa has.

Mugalu: But boss, KCCA are Ssalongo now.

Sebugwawo: And Villa are Ssabalongo. We have won the double countless times. So, KCCA cannot measure up to the standards we set.

Zziwa: You see, people like Sebugwawo are mere jokers. He wants to make us believe that Villa did not want to win this time.

Sebugwawo: Those small achievements of Ssalongo we saw many years ago.

Zziwa: Nobody still considers Villa these days. Football is about now, not yesterday.

Nsimbe: But Sebugwawo is right that Villa is Ssabalongo!

Zziwa: Ebyo ani abijukira? Who still remembers? So, since you ate in the morning, you will not eat again?

Nsimbe: Of course I will eat.

Zziwa: My point, is Villa had 16 league titles in 2004, when KCCA had seven. Now we have 12.

Sebugwawo: Naye that result in Nigeria, lets talk about it.

Zziwa: Okay, what do you want to know? You see for us we are in the group stages of the Caf Confederations Cup. I do not know what we have in common with Villa people like you.

Sebugwawo: We reached the finals of the Caf Champions League in 1991 and the Caf Confederations Cup final in 1992; so, talk now.

Zziwa: That is the history now.

Sebugwawo: I bet you are not going to the quarterfinals.