23 June 2017

Nelson Mandela Foundation (Johannesburg)

Botswana: Statement on the Passing of Sir Ketumile Masire

RESOURCE: Former Botswana President Sir Ketumile Masire dies aged 91
press release

The Nelson Mandela Foundation is saddened by the passing of former President of Botswana Sir Ketumile Masire.

Chief Executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Sello Hatang sends his condolences to the people of Botswana. “We have lost another great leader in Sir Ketumile Masire, a teacher who cared deeply about youth development to the very end.”

At a state banquet for Masire on 23 April 1996 Nelson Mandela said: “Our country has much to learn from Botswana - both from your towering successes and your efforts to deal with the difficulties. All these attributes have made Botswana, and you. Mr. President, a natural and capable leader of the region's collective efforts towards growth and development, within the framework of SADC. We also value your leadership in the region's efforts to promote peace and stability on our sub-continent and further afield.”

In all these spheres, South Africa stands ready to work with Botswana and other neighbours to attain the best for our peoples.

In his honour, the Nelson Mandela Foundation will continue to work with the Sir Ketumile Masire Foundation through the “Caring4Girls” Initiative in Botswana, and Mandela Day Libraries in an effort to deepen work he was passionate about to further youth development.

