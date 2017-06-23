Uganda: Investigate Societe Generale De Surveillance Vehicle Inspection, MPs Demand

Photo: The Observer

A worker at SGS explains how the inspection centre operates.

The ongoing mandatory inspection of vehicles by Swiss company Societe Generale De Surveillance (SGS) has drawn fierce criticism and calls from MPs for an investigation.

In March 2015, government signed a contract with SGS to routinely inspect vehicles, largely to get cars in poor mechanical condition off the roads and reduce accidents.

But MPs are suspicious that there could be more to the deal than meets the eye. After a parliamentary debate on the matter, Aruu MP Odonga Otto said government should institute a commission of inquiry to investigate the company.

"We have a department of vehicle inspection in Uganda police. Does it mean we are moving jobs away from Uganda police and we are giving them to multinationals, which means even when we get accidents we run to get reports from SGS?" he asked, adding: "This process is reaping off Ugandans, a committee should investigate it and, where possible, government should hand over that facility to Uganda police."

Some MPs such as Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga of Mukono South noted that when a vehicle is imported, the owners pay taxes. As a result, he added, there is no need for extra taxes to be levied in the name of vehicle inspection. SGS charges Shs 120,000 for the inspection of each vehicle.

"I went to Kawanda [SGS inspection centre] and the bill they gave me was a new one. I told them it was double taxation because I had already paid for its [vehicle] importation and when they noticed that I was likely to be troublesome, they said okay, your car is well done," he said.

According to Ssenyonga, who raised the SGS deal in Parliament as a matter of national importance, even the services at the SGS station are not up to scratch. He said he saw people spending an entire day waiting for the inspection of their vehicle.

Rujumbura MP Fred Turyamuhweza argued that if the inspection was genuine, it would have been conducted by police, which has a presence all over the country, instead of setting up a few inspection centres in Kampala.

"Government should be building the capacity of police to do these things. It also has another problem; these people who are doing the inspection want all the vehicles to come from wherever they are to Kampala. Who is going to bear that cost?" Turyamuhweza said.

Kasambya County MP Gaffa Mbwatekamwa said SGS could have been bSgsrought by mafias to cheat Ugandans. Odonga Otto, on the other hand, claimed SGS is connected to some members of the First Family.

After the MPs submissions, the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, directed the minister of Works and Transport to prepare a statement detailing the rationale for the mandatory car inspection as well as where the proceeds go.

"I think what we want the minister for works to explain to us is: is there a deadline?" Kadaga asked. "And if not, what will happen to those who haven't registered? Where are the proceeds from that taxation? Where do they go; is it to the consolidated fund?"