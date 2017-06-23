Photo: Daily Monitor

Refugees moving to a refugee camp.

The European Union (EU) has given a massive shot in the arm to the Uganda Solidarity Summit for refugees, which starts in Kampala today, by announcing that it will provide €85 million (about Shs 340 billion) in humanitarian aid and longer term development assistance

According to the EU, the funds will help meet the needs of the rapidly surging number of South Sudanese fleeing to Uganda. Uganda is currently hosting over 1.27 million refugees and asylum seekers.

"To help Uganda deal with this unprecedented situation and support the most vulnerable refugees, the European Commission has today announced €85 million in humanitarian aid and longer term development assistance. Many refugees have fled conflict in South Sudan, seeking sanctuary from violence, hatred and hunger.

Uganda's example of helping vulnerable people cope with displacement is an example for the whole region and the world. However, no country can deal with such a high number of refugees on its own. The EU funding announced today will help our humanitarian partners working in Uganda bring some relief to those who have lost everything," said Christos

Stylianides, the EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management. Some €65m of the funding are aimed to respond to the most pressing humanitarian needs in the areas of food assistance, protection, shelter, provision of water and sanitation, resilience-building and education.

The remaining €20m in development aid will be channelled through the EU Trust Fund for Africa to increase both the self-reliance of refugees and the socio-economic development of their hosting communities in Northern Uganda, further integrating refugees into the local economy in the medium to long-term.

Uganda is now the top refugee hosting country in Africa. The number of refugees from South Sudan alone is currently over 950,000. The country is also home to over 220,000 Congolese and over 37,000 Burundian refugees, as well as thousands from other countries in the region, such as Somalia.