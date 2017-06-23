23 June 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Africa: Supersport Wins Euro Deal

By Ndyamuhaki Emanzi

SuperSport has scored broadcast rights on all platforms (including television, internet and mobile) to an array of major international football. This was disclosed on Wednesday at MultiChoice offices in Kololo.

The tournaments include the Uefa Euro 2020 championship as well as the Uefa Euro 2020 qualifiers and the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In addition, there is another jewel in the football crown with the Uefa Nations League, a new competition to be contested by the national teams of the 55 member associations of Uefa, also signed by SuperSport.

These acquisitions guarantee major European football for each season from 2018 through to 2022.

"These are tremendous acquisitions," said Gideon Khobane, the SuperSport CEO.

"The European championship traditionally energises our viewers who thrive on watching the superstars in unrelenting competition. The Uefa Nations League is bound to develop an avid following, too, and SuperSport looks forward to adding this to our already substantial football offering."

