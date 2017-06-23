Zimbabwe: U.S. Scout to Attend Schools Tournament

An internationally acclaimed United States football scout, Sicelo Remone Buthelezi, is in the country to grace a 20-team schools invitational tournament that begins today at Lord Malvern High School in Harare.

The scout is currently attached to Lindsey Wilson College, one of the institutions renowned for producing quality players in the United States. Buthelezi is visiting Zimbabwe on a scouting mission for the first time, courtesy of World Athletes Recruits, an online platform that seeks to facilitate scholarship opportunities for African athletes.

WAR representative Philip Ndemera said players should play to the best of their abilities since the contest could change their life. "I am glad to announce that a respected soccer scout in the world will attend the tournament we have arranged at Lord Malvern School. "As the WAR, our mission is to provide a platform that equitably facilitates scholarship and professional opportunities for African athletes from all backgrounds.

"We intend to achieve that through our digital marketing platforms and scouting events that increase the athletes' visibility and marketability whilst also providing recruiting opportunities for all scouts like this event at Lord Malvern. "We are targeting children between 13 and 20 years. It is my hope that we will achieve our aim," he said.

Besides the United States scout, several other local Premiership and lower division clubs will be sniffing around for potential targets with Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum having already confirmed their presence at the tourney.

Ndemera said his company has also attracted some corporate partners.

Several high-profile players will also witness the event whose guest of honour will be the 1996 Soccer Star of the Year, Stewart "Shutto" Murisa.