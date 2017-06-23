23 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: U.S. Scout to Attend Schools Tournament

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tedious Manyepo

An internationally acclaimed United States football scout, Sicelo Remone Buthelezi, is in the country to grace a 20-team schools invitational tournament that begins today at Lord Malvern High School in Harare.

The scout is currently attached to Lindsey Wilson College, one of the institutions renowned for producing quality players in the United States. Buthelezi is visiting Zimbabwe on a scouting mission for the first time, courtesy of World Athletes Recruits, an online platform that seeks to facilitate scholarship opportunities for African athletes.

WAR representative Philip Ndemera said players should play to the best of their abilities since the contest could change their life. "I am glad to announce that a respected soccer scout in the world will attend the tournament we have arranged at Lord Malvern School. "As the WAR, our mission is to provide a platform that equitably facilitates scholarship and professional opportunities for African athletes from all backgrounds.

"We intend to achieve that through our digital marketing platforms and scouting events that increase the athletes' visibility and marketability whilst also providing recruiting opportunities for all scouts like this event at Lord Malvern. "We are targeting children between 13 and 20 years. It is my hope that we will achieve our aim," he said.

Besides the United States scout, several other local Premiership and lower division clubs will be sniffing around for potential targets with Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum having already confirmed their presence at the tourney.

Ndemera said his company has also attracted some corporate partners.

Several high-profile players will also witness the event whose guest of honour will be the 1996 Soccer Star of the Year, Stewart "Shutto" Murisa.

Zimbabwe

Dead Rhinos Found At Minister Mahofa's Ranch

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) and other law enforcers have opened investigations into the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.