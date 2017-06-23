23 June 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Shittu Says Investors Coming With U.S.$4 Billion for Rural Telephony

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Oluka

Adebayo Shittu, Nigeria's head of Delegation to the just concluded World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS FORUM 2017) in Geneva, Switzerland and minister of Communications, has struck a business deal to facilitate over $4 billion telecommunication investments from India to Nigeria, especially on rural telephony.

Victor Oluwadamilare, minister's media adviser said in a press release that while making his presentation at one of the sessions on the various business opportunities that beckons in the nation's telecom sector and the need for investors around the world to take full advantage of Nigeria's strategic relevance and positioning in Africa, Shittu extended a hand of fellowship to Indian investors and leading telecom stakeholders.

"Barr. Shittu's captivating account of Nigeria's government's new capabilities, transparency and the new set of business ethos under President Muhammadu Buhari, are the impetus required for investors to be engaged in legitimate businesses without let or hindrance to get adequate and timely returns on their investments.

"The audience who were held spell bound by the various giant strides of the Minister, as encapsulated by the different on-going reforms in the agencies under the Ministry, and in the overall telecom sector in the country were desirous of doing business in Nigeria", he said.

"At a side meeting with the ostensibly elated business gurus and key investors, Oluwadamilare, continued, "a couple of Indian entrepreneurs convinced of the Minister's olive branch and sincerity of purpose, jumped at the offer to pull resources together in excess of $4 billion, to be invested in Nigeria's telecom sector with emphasis on rural telephony and grassroots development.

"The two parties are due to meet next month to fine tune the necessary modalities.Meanwhile, other countries with technical expertise have also indicated interest to assist the country over satellite capabilities, so as to expand the horizon of NIGCOMSAT".

Nigeria

Are 30 of Nigeria's 36 States Behind On Pension Payouts?

For decades, the plight of retired people in Nigeria has been dire. Pensioners have died while queueing for their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.