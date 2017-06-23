Kenya: Itinerary of the President's Visit to Meru County

President Uhuru Kenyatta will tomorrow, Friday June 23, take the Jubilee Party campaigns to Meru County.
The President and Deputy President William Ruto will start their meet-the-people tour of the county at Igoji, passing through Nkubu and Kiriini to address residents and consolidate support in the Jubilee stronghold.
From Kiriini, President Kenyatta and his deputy, together with other leaders, will head to Timau, Kirua and Meru town where the President will open the Meru County Assembly buildings before addressing residents at the Meru Bus Park.