Kenya: Itinerary of the President's Visit to Meru County

Two days after the US Trade Representative announced that Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda risk losing access to the American… Read more »

From Kiriini, President Kenyatta and his deputy, together with other leaders, will head to Timau, Kirua and Meru town where the President will open the Meru County Assembly buildings before addressing residents at the Meru Bus Park.

The President and Deputy President William Ruto will start their meet-the-people tour of the county at Igoji, passing through Nkubu and Kiriini to address residents and consolidate support in the Jubilee stronghold.

Copyright © 2017 Kenya Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.