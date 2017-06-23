23 June 2017

Zimbabwe: Cde Chinx to Be Buried Today

Liberation war hero and musician Cde Dickson Chingaira, popularly known as "Cde Chinx", who died last Friday, will be buried today at Glen Forest Memorial Park in Harare. Family spokesperson Mr Dick Chingaira (Junior) yesterday said the decision to bury the musician at Glen Forest was reached in consultation with the Government.

"After consultations with the State, we decided to bury him at Glen Forest and we are on the same page with the State," he said.

Cde Chinx joined the liberation struggle in Mozambique in 1975 and led the Zanla Choir.

Through music, Cde Chinx protested against the brutality of the Rhodesian regime while motivating the oppressed blacks to take arms and fight the injustice.

After independence, Cde Chinx actively participated in the decolonisation of Zimbabwe during the Third Chimurenga (Hondo Yeminda) when Government embarked on the Land Reform Programme.

Cde Chinx musically became the face of the decolonisation process and churned out a number of songs encouraging landless Zimbabweans to embrace the land reform programme as it was one of the major reasons the liberation struggle was waged.

A pan-Africanist at heart, Cde Chinx also called for unity among Africans through his hit song "Vanhu Vese wemuAfrica".

