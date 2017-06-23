Uganda: How Wakiso RDC Kyeyune Got 42 Acres of a Forest Reserve

The commission of inquiry into land matters summoned Wakiso RDC Ian Kyeyune to respond to allegations that he illegally obtained land that is part of Nonve forest reserve in Wakiso.

During cross-examination by Ebert Byenkya, the commission's lead counsel, Kyeyune claimed the land was donated to him by his uncle, Hajji Haruna Semakula, which he sold in turn for Shs 164 million just one month after acquisition. Zahra Abigaba recorded the proceedings

Name: Ivan Kyeyune.

Title: Resident District Commissioner, Wakiso.

Byenkya: I want to show you a document. Look at it... so, do you know what document it is?

Kyeyune: Yes my lord.

Byenkya: Please tell us what sort of document it is.

Kyeyune: It is a certificate of title.

Byenkya: Please tell us the ownership.

Kyeyune: My lord, it is under the names of Ian Kyeyune.

Byenkya: Tell us the particulars of the title.

Kyeyune: It is block 226, plot 46 at Buwanuka.

Byenkya: Is it the piece of land you are referring too?

Kyeyune: Yes my lord.

Byenkya: When you look at the title, who is the first proprietor of the land, apart from your name? Is there any other name in it?

Kyeyune: My lord, it is only my name.

Byenkya: So, we can take it that you are the first person who got a land title for that land.

Kyeyune: Yes my lord.

Byenkya: I take it that you know that land is in a forest reserve.

Kyeyune: My lord, indeed it is what I hear.

Byenkya: You were the district chairperson from 2000 and been the RDC for 5 years... I guess that you are familiar with the area.

Kyeyune: To an extent my lord.

Byenkya: Were you aware or not aware that there is forest reserve called Nonve?

Kyeyune: My lord, the issue of being aware has lot of subjectivity, more importantly on the issue of positioning, especially where there are no signs.

Byenkya: I asked you a simple question; you were the district leader for many years, a senior government officer and chairperson of the district... were you not aware of Nonve forest reserve?

Kyeyune: For quite some time, I was not.

Byenkya: When did you become aware?

Kyeyune: I got aware after getting this land... actually after selling it off.

Byenkya: So, is this land still in your names in the present title?

Kyeyune: Yes, my lord.

Byenkya: Whom do you say that you sold this land to?

Kyeyune: Mr Kahundhe Vincent.

Byenkya: When did you sell this land to Mr Kahundhe

Kyeyune: May 2014.

Byenkya: Do you have a sale agreement to that effect?

Kyeyune: The sale agreement is not here, unfortunately, but I have one.

Byenkya: Tell us how you came to be the registered proprietor of this land?

Kyeyune: My uncle donated this land to me.

Byenkya: Can you identify your uncle?

Kyeyune: Yes, my lord ... he is called Hajji Haruna Ssemakula.

Byenkya: Is he your biological uncle?

Kyeyune: I am related to him by our clan.

Byenkya: So, you are clanmates?

Kyeyune: He is from the clan of my mother.

Byenkya: How big is the piece of land?

Kyeyune: I think it is 40, 42, but 41 acres of land

Byenkya: When was the donation made?

Kyeyune: I cannot recall the particular day but it was made in April 2014.

Byenkya: April 2014 is when the donation was made by clanmate called Hajji Semakula, who you do not have any blood ties... why was Mr Semakula being so generous to a chairperson of Wakiso district to give such a huge piece of land of 42 acres?

Kyeyune: My lord, unfortunately I was not the chairperson of Wakiso at that time, neither was I the RDC of Wakiso at that time, but this is not the first time.

Byenkya: What were you at that time?

Kyeyune: I was RDC Namayingo district

Byenkya: What was driving Mr Semakula's generosity?

Kyeyune: My lord, we have worked together for very long time, for all the period I was at the district. But I think he is the best person to answer. We have shared lot and he knew my predicament. My lord, during that time of the votes I got a lot of problems.

I approached the president [Museveni] and he promised to assist me but unfortunately the president pushed me every day: "go and come back." I spent two years with no job until when one of our people helped me to be on the list of RDCs. I almost refused to go because it is too complicated. I have never thought I could be an RDC in this country.

My lord, when I got that job I almost resisted until some senior officials told me that I'm a Muganda and I should go and work. My lord, I went and started working but the money I got was too little compared to the challenges I got with [former] vice president Gilbert Bukenya and other issues. So, I approached the president and prime minister... they all promised to assist me but none of them did

I had got a lot of debts in the banks and my uncle was following [the situation], I told him that I'm in trouble. He could help me with my home issues it was really a tear-dropping period. I almost felt that my children are not going to school.

Byenkya: What I'm hearing is that you had financial problems at the time, you were also government officer and politician and these were some of your own problems and your uncle bailed you out... are you aware that in Nonve forest reserve he had over 49 acres of illegal land titles and he gave you one? Or did he give you any other?

Kyeyune: My lord, I did not get any other. At least you would have known by now but what I know is that he is man with a good heart

Byenkya: Incidentally what is your clan?

Kyeyune: Nakinsige clan.

Byenkya: So, you're both from the Nakinsige clan?

Kyeyune: No, my lord, that is my mother's clan

Byenkya: What is your clan?

Kyeyune: My clan is Nakinsige and the other one is Lugave.

Byenkya: So, your clanmate now turns out to be of your mother's clan...

Kyeyune: Yes, my lord

Byenkya: You are going to read two lines in the report into encroachment and, please, read two lines underlined.

Kyeyune: Efforts have been made to meet the RDC Wakiso about the said matters but he seems to be in line with the encroachers; so, I think this is unfortunate.

Byenkya: So, that was the impression that someone had in 2014.

Kyeyune: Because efforts to meet the RDC are self-explanatory either by writing or visit his office.

Byenkya: So, is it a coincidence then that on April 1, Ian Kyeyune, the RDC, became the first proprietor to get a land title in a forest reserve

Kyeyune: My lord... it is a coincidence because I have told you the manner in which I got the land title because I had nothing to do with the land originally and the person who did it did it from deeper parts of his heart to bail me out and I did not spend a month with it.

Byenkya: Do you think as RDC Wakiso, it was your duty to protect the natural resources, including the forest?

Kyeyune: My lord, if I was the RDC I would say that it was my duty but I wasn't.

Byenkya: Do you think that if public servant in position of influence is offered a large piece of land, that is corruption, especially where that land has become controversial?

Kyeyune: If it came from anywhere... but in this case it came from my uncle and I had nothing to do. If my parents give me a chunk of land, I think I'm not obligated to declare my parents' gift.

Byenkya: Would you find it unfair for someone to say that you were taking a bribe?

Kyeyune: My lord, taking a bribe for what?

Byenkya: How much did you sell this property for?

Kyeyune: My lord, very cheaply. I sold it for Shs 164 million.

Byenkya: So, you sold our forest for Shs 164 million?

Kyeyune: Well, at that time, I did not know that it is a forest and in any case I did not sell the forest because it was just mere grassland. There were no trees in fact the people who bought it are trying to plant the forest, unless someone proves to us.

Byenkya: How did you get the land title in your name?

Kyeyune: Incidentally, I did not participate as much I just gave in my passport photos and I knew it was a clear issue. That is why in any case I gave in my personal names and when I got my title, it was a day of jubilation.

Byenkya: How long have you known your uncle?

Kyeyune: My lord, a long time about 17 years coming to 20 years.

Byenkya: Did you ever ask your uncle how he acquired such a huge chunk of land and could afford to give out 42 acres of land for absolutely nothing?

Kyeyune: My lord, my uncle is very hardworking man and I rarely ask him. One time, he even donated a Benz to me in 2003.

Byenkya: What does he work hard at?

Kyeyune: From the little I know, he works for the government and has a lot of businesses.