Kenya: Rotich, Bett Cruise to 800m Finals

The 2016 Diamond League Series 800m winner Ferguson Rotich and World Under-20 800m champion Kipyegon Bett easily won their 800m races to qualify for the final at the ongoing World Championships trials at Nyayo Stadium on Friday.

Rotich, who is targeting his second World Championships appearance, won the first semi with the fastest time of 1:45.2, beating Emmanuel Korir and 2014 World Under-20 800m Champion Alfred Keter in 1:45.5 and 1:45.9 as they both qualified.

Bett clocked 1:45.9 to win the second semi, beating Michael Saruni and Job Kinyor in 1:46.1 and 1:46.3 as they all qualified for the final due Saturday.

World and Olympic champion David Rudisha stayed away.

Among the casualties in the semis were 2012 London Olympics 800m bronze medallist and World Under-18 800m champion Willy Tarbei.

"I am just taking it easy to see how the final will go," said Bett.