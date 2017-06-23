UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says President Edgar Lungu holds the key to upholding peace and unity in the country.

GBM says should anything go wrong in the country, the Head of State will be the first person to be blamed as he has the capacity and power to promoting good governance.

GBM has described as interesting assertions by some people that he wants to go abroad and seek asylum given the political situation in the country.

He says Zambia is his country and that he's not going anywhere.

GBM says arresting people on what he has termed as tramped up charges will not solve the current political situation in the country.