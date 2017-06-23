23 June 2017

Kenya: Kipruto, Birech Make Statement of Intent

By Ayumba Ayodi

Olympic 3,000m steeplechase good medallist Conseslus Kipruto and 2015 Diamond League Series winner Jairus Birech won their respective 3,000m steeplechase races to storm the final at the World Championships trials on Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Kipruto timed 8:36.0 to prevail in the first semi-final, beating Benjamin Kigen and Felix Kirongo in 8:36.5 and 8:37.0 as both sailed through to the final.

Birech posted the fastest time of 8:34.7 beating 2008 Olympic champion Brimin Kipruto and World Under-20 Champion Amos Kirui in 8:35.1 and 8:35.4 respectively.

"I really want a championship medal after I finished fourth in 2015 Beijing Worlds besides failing to make it to Rio Olympics after I fell sick," said Birech.

