Kenya: President Kenyatta, DP Reject Opposition Attempts to Sabotage Election

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto today accused the opposition of plotting to sabotage August elections they know they cannot win.

The President and DP, on a campaign blitz of Nyeri County and started their day in the populous Mathira Constituency, said opposition leader Raila Odinga lacks the confidence to face voters on August 8th and was therefore using every possible means to stall the election process.

They said the latest case filed by the opposition was an indication that they are not ready for the contest and were using the courts to deny other Kenyans the right to vote.

"Today he went to court as part of his plot to block Kenyans from voting. Kenyans have a right to vote to choose their leaders," said the President when he addressed residents of Karatina town. Aides said Mr Odinga and his opposition associates had lodged more than 10 objections related to the election in court.

He said the opposition's game plan is to delay the election and then ask for a "nusu mkate" transitional government.

The President urged Kenyans to remain united and to continue rejecting attempts by the opposition to divide them into tribal groupings because it is a recipe for chaos.

"Everyone has a right to settle anywhere in the republic so along as he is a Kenyan citizen regardless of his ethnic background," said the President.

The Deputy President said the opposition leader was becoming jittery because he does not have a credible agenda for Kenya's progress or a track record to show he cares about Kenyans.

"He does not have a track record so he wants to block elections. Will you allow him to deny the people the right to vote?," said the Deputy President.

The President urged the people of Nyeri to come out in large numbers to vote for the Jubilee Party so that the Government can continue with its transformational agenda to change Kenya for the better.

"We are humbly urging you to turn out in large numbers to vote for Jubilee so that we can continue with the work of extending the railway, building more roads, connecting more homes to electricity and to implement our free secondary education plan," said the President.

He said the Government has an elaborate plan to make secondary education accessible to all Kenyans by improving infrastructure of schools and waiving fees.

"President Kibaki gave us free primary education and I am promising that from next year Kenyans will get free quality secondary education where students will study for free from Form One to Form Four, " said the President.

He said the Jubilee Government wants to continue developing roads and expanding access to electricity to enable the country to industrialize at a faster pace so that more factories can be opened to create jobs for the youth.

The President and his deputy also campaigned for Jubilee candidates, asking residents to ensure the party continues controlling the majority in Parliament.