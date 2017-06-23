Kenya: President Kenyatta Says Delivery Record Warrants Re-Election

press release

Nyeri — President Uhuru Kenyatta today underscored the billions of shillings in development projects invested by his administration in Nyeri County and the wider Central region to lift the lives of residents as he made a case for his re-election.

The President - who is seeking re-election on a platform of the development he has delivered in all counties across the country - cited his Government's huge investment that has improved healthcare, roads, markets, electricity to homes and schools in efforts whose fruits people are already reaping.

"Our development credentials are clear for everyone to see. That is why we are requesting you to turn out in large numbers and vote for us so that we can continue implementing these developments," said President Kenyatta.

On the campaign trail in Nyeri County, the President said the dualing of the Thika Highway through to Nyeri and later Isiolo, was at the heart of the second phase of infrastructure investment in the region.

The Jubilee administration has through the Managed Equipment Services (MES) project already installed specialized medical equipment worth Kshs 1.14 billion in Nyeri County.

Nyeri County Referral Hospital has received intensive care unit equipment, theatre, sterilization and surgical sets, 5 dialysis machines and digital imaging equipment worth Kshs 760 million while Mukurwe-ini County Hospital has received sterilization and surgical sets, and digital imaging equipment worth Kshs 380 million.

At least 69,514 households and 375 primary schools have been connected to electricity in the last four years through the Last Mile project, accounting for more than double the connections done since independence in 1963.

Deputy President William Ruto, who is with the President on the campaign trail, asked Nyeri to give the Jubilee team a resounding mandate to continue the work they are doing to transform Kenya. Key to that agenda is the constructing of 453.5 KM of roads in Nyeri County at a cost of Kshs 21.3 billion.

Already, 139.5 KM of roads have been completed at a cost of Kshs 6.75 billion and Kshs 14 billion has been set aside for the construction of 304 KM of roads which are at procurement stage while a 10 KM stretch is ongoing at a cost of Kshs 495 million.

"We want to ensure these developments continue and that is why we are urging you to come out in large numbers to vote for Jubilee," the Deputy President said.

Among the completed road projects in the county are Kagere-Munyage-Gitugi, Ndunyu-Miirini-Gituiga, Kairo-Kiriani, Nyamari-Kihuri, Thunguri-Gatuyaini, Iriani-Mugaaini, Witima-Gaikundo-Tambaya, Gichiche-Kiganjo, Kariki-Kairo, Konyu-Mucharage-Kario, Othaya-Konyu, Kariki-Kairo and Gachami-Thuti Primary School.

On education, President Kenyatta assured that his administration is building on the progress already made and beginning next year secondary school education will be free.

For delivery of clean water, the President pointed out that water projects in Othaya, Mukurweini, Mathira and Kabiru-ini are either completed or at different stages of completion as part of his administration's effort to improve the lives of Nyeri residents the same way he has done across the country.

Like in other counties, President Kenyatta said his administration has also taken steps to ensure senior citizens in Nyeri and the wider Central region lead dignified lives. In Nyeri County, 10,942 elderly people have benefitted from the Government's Inua Jamii cash transfer program where Kshs 791 million has been disbursed. This figure will rise under an expanded programme that will see all Kenyans above 70 benefit brought on board.

Based on his administration's delivery track record, President Kenyatta told residents to remain steadfast in their support for Jubilee which has already delivered on pledges on roads, provided cleaner water, free maternity for women and electricity connections.

The President said his primary duty is to provide the necessary environment that would enable Kenyans to realise their full potential, improve their lives and transform the country.

The President's meet-the-people tour of the county kicked off at Kiamariga in Mathira constituency and will also take him to Kieni and Nyeri Town constituencies.