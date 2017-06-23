23 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zwane 'Chased Away' From Mpumalanga Mining Indaba

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane had to be whisked away from an angry crowd closing in on him at a community meeting in Mpumalanga on Friday.

"You cannot come to another man's yard and do as you please," shouted one man at Zwane as the meeting degenerated into people shouting and booing at the minister.

Zwane was supposed to be discussing the recently unveiled Mining Charter, which ups the percentage of black ownership to 30%.

But people attending the imbizo at the Sydney Choma Community Hall in Middelburg would not let him speak.

More to follow.

