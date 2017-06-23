22 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Seven 'Rowdy' Nursing Students Suspended Over Loud Party Noise

Seven "out of control and rowdy" nursing students have been suspended at the Provincial Hospital Nurses' Home in Port Elizabeth, the Democratic Alliance in the Eastern Cape said on Thursday.

DA Shadow MEC for Health Celeste Barker and DA councillors Sandile Rwexwana and Leander Kruger conducted an oversight visit to the facility on Wednesday "following persistent complaints from angry residents about the loud noise emanating from continuous partying in the building".

Hospital management informed the DA that they are taking action with regard to the aforementioned issues, said Barker.

"They have been firm and thus far seven out of control, rowdy students have been given marching orders," said Barker in a statement.

She said they also found that the building was in an appalling condition.

"Paint strips hang from mouldy ceilings, Oregon doors dangle from their hinges, floorboards creak and threaten imminent collapse and dust balls abound upstairs and downstairs," she said.

The nurses' home has the bones of a well-designed building with plenty of accommodation and somewhat antiquated ablution facilities, she said.

"Despite such sad neglect, determined student nurses live and study in these rundown quarters. Our councillors noticed that many panes of glass were broken and requested that all broken panes be replaced. The managers who accompanied us agreed to do so," said Barker.

Sizwe Kupelo, the department spokesperson confirmed that seven students were suspended.

"Yes, we've suspended the students for making noise there. It's the policy of the department. They were not the first students to be suspended," he said.

Kupelo said they've set aside R500 000 to do minor renovations at the college.

He said the suspension of the students and the money that was set aside were done long before the DA visit.

Source: News24

South Africa

