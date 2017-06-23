Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda says the backlash that he has received for advising the opposition UPND has vindicated his advice to them.

President Banda said that the vicious attacks that had come his way from the UPND house vindicate what he had said that the party lacks tolerance.

He said that he had given his counsel in good faith when he advised the UPND to accept the outcome of the August 11 elections.

"When I gave my advice to them that they should be willing to concede defeat and move on it was in good faith but unfortunately the response has been very strong from the UPND themselves," he said.

Banda had advised the UPND that it would be easier for them to move on if they accepted the outcome of the August 11 elections.

The UPND has been disputing the outcome of last year's elections and have used every opportunity to scandalize the outcome.