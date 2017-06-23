The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has set itself in collision course with the Bulawayo City Council and vendors after it reportedly defied the city by-laws by selling its farm produce within the central business district without a licence.

ZPS is said to be selling cabbages from the back of its trucks on the streets, a situation that has riled vendors who feel the prisons service is encroaching on its space.This comes as the prisons department is said to be broke and in some places failing to clothe inmates.

Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association, this week said they felt short changed by ZPCS since they were paying for their licences.

"Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA) strongly condemn acts by ZPCS to invade vending spaces and sell cabbages in their official prisons trucks without getting approval from Bulawayo City Council.

BVTA feels that this is short-changing vendors and informal traders who pay for their licences to the local authority," the Association said in a statement.

Vendors said despite the economic hardships being faced in the country, it was not a licence for people to break council by-laws.

"BVTA acknowledges economic hardships faced by everyone in the country where citizens have turned into vending as a source of livelihood, however that is not the ticket to abuse Bulawayo City Council Bylaws and have unfair advantage over vendors and informal traders who are paying for their vending licences.

"BVTA urges ZPS to engage Bulawayo City Council and get permission to sell their products to avoid unnecessary collision with vendors," the organisation charged.

Contacted for a comment, the local authority said it was in the process of engaging with ZPCS.

"Council is aware of the problem and has engaged the ZPCS. Engagement is being done," said the local authority's Senior Public Relations Officer.

"Please be advised that the selling of vegetables by Prisons as alleged in undesignated areas without Council authority is illegal and our enforcement section will engage Zimbabwe Prisons Services to comply with the City of Bulawayo Municipal Bylaws. They will be encouraged to approach Council so that we assist them with designated sites and authority to conduct business as per policy."

BVTA is a membership organisation that represents the vendors and informal traders by engaging in policy research and advocacy to ensure that the rights and interests of vendors and informal traders are promoted and facilitated.