Kenya: Police Brutality? Woman Manhandled After 'Asking for Fare Balance'

A video has surfaced online showing the brutal arrest on a city commuter by police on Langata Road.

In the footage, four police officers, one armed, manhandle a female commuter in an incident said to have occurred Thursday last week near Langata police station.

The woman is reported to have demanded for her fare balance from a matatu conductor who had been arrested for a traffic offence.

POLICE POUNCED

According to eyewitnesses, the police pounced on the woman for a yet to be known reason, and as she inquired on why she was being arrested, the police dragged her to a waiting police vehicle.

One of the commuters, only identified as Vanessa, recorded the tussle while commentating; "This is so wrong."

The woman can be heard asking the police; "unanishika kwa nini?"

Eventually she is bundled into a police vehicle and taken to unknown police station.

