23 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Brutality? Woman Manhandled After 'Asking for Fare Balance'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
Screenshots of the video that captured the ugly incident.
By Mwende Kasujja

A video has surfaced online showing the brutal arrest on a city commuter by police on Langata Road.

In the footage, four police officers, one armed, manhandle a female commuter in an incident said to have occurred Thursday last week near Langata police station.

The woman is reported to have demanded for her fare balance from a matatu conductor who had been arrested for a traffic offence.

POLICE POUNCED

According to eyewitnesses, the police pounced on the woman for a yet to be known reason, and as she inquired on why she was being arrested, the police dragged her to a waiting police vehicle.

One of the commuters, only identified as Vanessa, recorded the tussle while commentating; "This is so wrong."

The woman can be heard asking the police; "unanishika kwa nini?"

Eventually she is bundled into a police vehicle and taken to unknown police station.

Watch video here.

Kenya

Girls Get Free Sanitary Pads to Boost School Attendance

Every schoolgirl is Kenya is entitled to "free, sufficient and quality sanitary towels" and a safe place to dispose of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.