Kenyan rapper Nyashinski, who has been riding high with his latest hit Malaika, on Wednesday asked his fans what song they want him to sing next.

Within 24 hours he had over 2000 likes and almost seven hundred answers.

Majority of Kenyans replied by asking the singer to sing about peace in Kenya as the August elections approach.

Here are some of the answers he got from his followers.

Ranell Talia Supuko Peace my dear .unaweza you're the best nyash

Simon Ruto Yap kitu ma peace ju elections iko kwa kona kananusa

Jack Masiga Peace and love.. During this campaign period.... Thanks bro you are the best so far Kenya have known.. So far

Chiya Jebichii Lagat Peace n national cohesion.I love Malaika big up bro

Ngethe Njenga James Song about kenya..peace...peace...na tribalism....a song to show kenya that we are one tribe