Nigeria: Falz Warns Colleagues About Corruption, Cites 9ice's Song

Popular comic rapper, Folarin Falana, who is widely known as Falz da bad guy, has asked his colleagues to desist from glorying fraud.

Falz, who is a son of popular lawyer, Femi Falana, made the charge in an interview with HipTv on Thursday.

He also cited a line from 9ice's single "Living Things" to drive his point home.

9ice has also reacted to the Falz's claims as well.

He said, "Living Things isn't promoting fraud, so to speak. The song is about an individual who wakes up in the morning needs to go and work and earn a living. It's not negative, it's positive. You just have to be in that realm to understand what the song is all about."

The interview has stirred reactions. While many Nigerians praised the rapper, others had unkind things to say.

Falz said, "I feel so strongly about this because an entertainers you are a role model to many especially your fans and youths. Yet in your songs you sing and greet all the yahoo boys and fraudsters. You even mention their names personally. You are destroying our future; please stop it. As an entertainer you must sing songs that portray our culture, save and transform lives. Instead all you do is give the younger ones the impression that it is cool to do crime, its very wrong."

He also added that some fans pressure celebrities into leading fake lives. Falz' statement comes on the heels of the recent arrest of Nigerian pop star, Dammy Krane, who was nabbed at Opa-locka Airport in the United States for credit card fraud, grand theft and fraudulent identification charges.

Dammy Krane, whose real name is Oyindamola Emmanuel Johnson-Hunga, currently faces seven counts of credit card fraud, one-count of grand theft and one count of fraudulent identification possession after he and his pal, Chukwuebuka Gabriel Ilochonwu, got cuffed at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport June 1.

Speaking further, Falz added that the activities of some unscrupulous Nigerians living abroad had also rubbed off negatively on Nigerian celebrities.

"Nigerian artistes are not even treated rightly abroad and even in Africa. I was in Kenya recently with my guys when we were stopped at the airport because we had Nigerian passports. We were taken to another room for questioning and we said we are in Kenya on holiday to see their country," he said.

"They responded saying that Nigerians in Kenya are involved in cyber crime. So it's a horrible image we have and we have to get rid of that. We as artistes play a great role in curbing this."