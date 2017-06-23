Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived here last night leading a Zimbabwean delegation to attend the Zimbabwe-South Africa (ZIMSA) investment conference. The conference is meant to give the Government a platform to market Zimbabwe as an investment destination and clarify misconceptions peddled by the country's detractors.

ZIMSA is the brainchild of Zimbabwean businessmen and their South African counterparts to explore investment opportunities in the country and take the lead in the turnaround of the economy.

The conference is being held under the theme, "Ease of Doing Business".

The Zimbabwe delegation includes Minister of Economic Planning and Investment Promotion Dr Obert Mpofu, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Mike Bimha, Minister in VP Mnangagwa's Office Clifford Sibanda and senior Government officials.

The conference begins today and ends tomorrow, with several South African ministers expected to attend.