22 June 2017

Al Jazeera (Doha)

Somalia: Car Bomb Kills Four Outside Mogadishu Police Station

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least four people have been killed in a car bomb attack outside a police station in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, police said.

The bomb targeted the Waberi district police station on the busy Maka Almukarramah road, Major Mohamed Hussein told Reuters news agency.

"A suicide car bomb exploded at the gate of Waberi district police station. So far we know four people died," he said.

Witnesses described bodies lying on the ground, ruined cars and damage to the police station. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

This is the third attack to hit the capital in three days.

On Tuesday, at least 10 people were killed in a car bomb attack on a government building.

At least 15 people were killed after a suicide car bomber posing as a milk delivery van detonated at a district headquarters on Wednesday.

Somalia

Somalia to Re Establish Diplomatic Police Unit

300 Turkish trained Somali police officers will soon graduate as the first batch of Diplomatic Police Unit , Radio… Read more »

This story from Al Jazeera was supplied to AllAfrica under an agreement with the African Media Agency.

Copyright © 2017 Al Jazeera. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.