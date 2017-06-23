Liberia: Lone Star Cell MTN Underscores

The Chief Executive Officer or CEO of Liberia's leading GSM Company Lone Star Cell MTN, Mr. Babatunde Osho, emphasizes here that education is very essential to the growth and development of any nation.

Addressing reporters at the closure of 21 days of "Yellow Care" on Thursday, 22 June at the Lorma Quarter Elementary School in Buzzy Quarter along United Nations Drive in Monrovia, Mr. Babatunde says the future of any nation depends on education, and at such his company has thought it wise to focus on education, because its plays a major role in the life of every citizen.

"I say education is key because the future of any nation depends on education and that's why we place priority and are investing in education", says the Lone Star Cell MTN boss. He continues that the corporation supports the education of students in Liberia, saying "We are mainly carrying out these activities where our impact is being felt, and we anticipate seeing better learning facilities for students, and schools that find it difficult to achieve their goals."

Commenting on the 21 days of "Yellow Care" promotion, he explains that at this time of the year, the entity takes on many projects in various communities around the country, including building of schools, equipping school laboratories, carrying on renovations, among others.

"The subject of this initiative is about investing in education, because we do believe that education is key, not only for children, but for the entire country; it is against this backdrop that Lone Star Cell MTN has thought it wise to observe this part of the year to give back to our customers through these kinds of services."

According to CEO Osho, the idea behind the 21 days of "Yellow Care" within the MTN family is to remember the environment where they operate, stressing that a business must give back to the communities "so we instruct all of our employees to take up as a volunteer to get involved in these activities."

He says the 21-day is set aside every year in all counties as a way of giving back to those communities in which the telecommunication giant operates.Meanwhile, the Principal of the Lorma Quarter Elementary School, Mrs. Catherine Mongar, expresses delight to the company for taking up time to recognize the importance of education.

She emphasizes that the issue of education must not be overlooked.

"These innocent children are the future, and next generation that will take up the mantle of authority of this country, if we don't provide them the enabling environment to learn, they will not perform to our expectation", Mrs. Mongar concludes. Editing by Jonathan Browne