Liberia: Lawmakers Urged to Ratify Land Bill

The Chairman on Land and Authority here, Dr. Othello Brandy, is calling on members of the 53rd Liberian Legislature to pass the Land Right Bill into law, stressing that the bill recognizes right of indigenous people to own their land.

Speaking at the opening of two days National Multi-stakeholder meeting in Monrovia on Thursday, 22June Dr. Brandy says the bill is intended to maintain peace in the country, vowing "We will not rest until the people have the rights to own their own land."

The Direct Representative for the Secretary General of the United Nations Mission in Liberia or UNMIL, Yacoub Hillo, who was present at the ceremony, cautions that Land concession is one of the issues that led to the civil conflict in Liberia, so the bill should be enacted to avoid future conflict.

According to Mr. Hillo, when the bill is in place, it will help to set all records straight and put an end to conflict, especially in rural communities where the natives have lands, but do not have access to claim their own land.

Madam Elizabeth Mulbah of the Governance Commission notes that in order to improve citizens' engagement in Concessions Management, they should get involved, adding the community people need to come onboard to discuss the problems they are affected with.

"We will work with the people of the community, and we have capitalized on doing it with the people and not for the people; the people need to get involved because they are the ones that are affected and they know all that is unfolding", she further emphasizes.

Speaking on behalf of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Madam Ciatta Bishop, says the Government of Liberia recognizes effort made by the people, and that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf confirms the Government's continuous support, while looking forward to a fruitful implementation.

For his part, Sime Darby communication officer, Samwar Fallah, thanked community resident for working along with his company in discussing issues affecting their respective communities.