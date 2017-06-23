Tanzania Football Federation General Election in Jeopardy

The eagerly awaited Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) general election scheduled for August 12th, this year, could hit a brick wall as some of its stakeholders in Rukwa region are planning to seek court injunction.

This move comes few days after the TFF unveiled August 5th, this year, as a new date for the re-run of the Rukwa Regional Football Association (RUREFA) election after its initial exercise was revoked by the federation.

RUREFA Chairman Blassy Kiondo and the Chairman of the RUREFA Election Committee, James Makwinya, were suspended for one year after being accused of not abiding to the federation's order of suspending the regional election.

According to TFF, the federation had ordered RUREFA to suspend election process with the letter dated December 19th, 2016 with index number No TFF/ADM/LM.184/2016, because of the pending appeal submitted to the TFF Election Appeal Committee.

However, RUREFA went ahead and conducted the election on January 15th, this year and when asked Kiondo said the letter to suspend the election was not addressed to him and the regional election committee. Kiondo said, they had appealed to TFF Ethics and Appeal Committee to protest against the TFF move to revoke RUREFA election.

However, he said they have not received any response so far and this is the reason why they are now contemplating court action. "We are planning to seek court injunction for the planned RUREFA election as well as the TFF general election set for Dodoma on August 12," he said.

He said they are seeking to stop the two elections in order to get their democratic rights after their appeal on their suspension was ignored by the federation.

He said the decision to ignore their appeal will deny their rights to take part in the two elections. If the court injunction is sought, the consequence will be huge for the country football because it will definitely face the World Football governing board (FIFA) wrath. FIFA prohibit football matters to be taken to the court of law.

Commenting on the issue, TFF Media and Communication Officer, Alfred Lucas said that the federation is not aware of any such move. He insisted that the federation's Electoral Committee has already unveiled August 5 as a new date for RUREFA to stage election.

"There are no changes and we expect the election will take place as planned," he said.