23 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: EAC Urged to Go Ahead With Plans to Ban Second-Hand Clothes Import

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Kevin Odit/Daily Nation
Second hand 'Mitumba' clothes on display at an open stall at a Kenyan market.

The government should continue with plans to ban imports of second-hand clothes so as to promote domestic textiles despite the risks of losing access to the US market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a leader of business lobby group has said.

Mr Salum Shamte, the Vice- Chairman of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) said yesterday that the plan by Tanzania and other East African Community member states to ban second-hand clothes imports came at the most opportune time of promoting textile industries.

"The government and the others in the East African Community (EAC) should maintain its position of banning imports of used clothes and shoes in favour of domestic manufacturing," he told the 'Daily News' in an interview.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) announced on Wednesday a decision to review eligibility of Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda to receive benefits under the act after concerns that the planned ban will impose significant economic hardship on the US used clothing industry.

Mr Shamte said EAC member states should be concerned with protection and promoting interests of their countries and the community just like what the US President, Donald Trump, does with 'America first' policy.

The planned move to ban imports of second-hand clothes can not affect the US clothing industry because it is a business involving used clothes, he said adding he did not see the logic behind the concerns by US traders.

He said it is surprising for the US government to reach such a decision that does not intend to promote the growth of local manufacturing in third world countries. The TPSF leader said it should reach time that EAC countries should be exporting clothes and shoes to the US to make AGOA more meaningful to the EAC economies.

He said Tanzania has cotton and abundant hides and skins, sufficient raw materials for the new textiles and leather industries. On his part, Mr Hussein Kamote, an economist, said there is need for experts to review and weigh down the benefits of the AGOA over the establishment of domestic industries.

"We should go far to find out how much we gain from the US market at the expense of having own textile industries," he said. He said the importation of second-hand clothes may kill domestic industries and widen the problem of unemployment.

Six EAC countries -- Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan proposed full ban of imported second-hand clothes and shoes by 2019, arguing it would help member countries boost domestic clothes manufacturing.

East Africa

No Plan to Limit Number of Children a Family Can Have - Govt

The government has no plan to introduce a family planning policy to limit the number of children in a family. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.