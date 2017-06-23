23 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Pastor Murders Wife Over Conjugal Rights

By Whinsley Masara

A pastor from a Zion Church in Gwanda allegedly fatally struck his wife with a hoe handle after she denied him sex.

Misheck Ncube (54) immediately handed himself over to police in Gwanda when he realised Ms Nokuthula Khumalo (44) had stopped breathing following the attack after midnight on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Nsimbi Village under Chief Nhlamba in the Guyu area. Ncube reportedly told police that he lost his temper because his wife denied him conjugal rights. He is said to have told police officers that he struck his wife twice on the face with the hoe handle, resulting in her death.

A source close to the couple said Ncube flew into a rage when Ms Khumalo continuously told him she was not feeling well and could not have sex. "I heard some people saying all was not well at their homestead. On Wednesday night there was shouting and we could hear it through the night.

"The following morning we heard Ncube had been arrested and his wife was dead," said the source. "MaKhumalo had been complaining of a sharp pain in her womb for some days. I think it was very intense and might have made sex uncomfortable. With our men nowadays, they think if you can't have sex with them, you might be having it with someone else."

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway. "I can confirm that we have arrested a man who allegedly killed his wife after she denied him conjugal rights. He handed himself to the police after committing the crime. We are investigating the matter," he said.

Insp Ndebele urged members of the public to refrain from engaging in violence and said they should solve their disputes amicably. "We are advising people to seek counselling from other family members, church leaders or traditional leaders when in disputes. Fighting is never a solution, but results in unnecessary loss of lives and injuries which also result in offenders being jailed," he said.

