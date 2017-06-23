Liberia: Takun J. Wins District-8 Primary to Contest On ANC Ticket As Representative

Monrovia — Liberia's undisputed king of Hipco, Jonathan Koffa, commonly known as Takun J, has won the Alternative National Congress (ANC) primary of District#8, Montserrado County, on a white ballot at the ANC headquarters on Thursday.

Mr. Koffa faces a stiff and uphill battle as he seeks to unseat Representative Acarous Gray of the Congress for Democratic Change of other contenders who are also seeking to unseat the CDC lawmaker.

In an interview with FrontPage Africa, Koffa said his victory in the primary is a big opportunity for his success in the upcoming legislative elections, adding that it has reawakened his political ambition.

"I will like to say that this is the biggest opportunity ever in my life."

"This is my very first opportunity and I think that I am getting there, especially seeing myself wining on white ballot."

"In fact, I don't call it white ballot, I call it white garment" he said.

He added that there is no contender in the district to compete with him, stressing that district #8 belongs to him and as such anyone who will join the race against him will be contesting at high risk with no hope of winning.

"There is nobody that can contest with me."

"There is nobody that can put foot when I put foot, because when you put foot, you will not make a win" he asserted.

The musical icon added that District#8 is one those districts that lack basic necessities over the years due to leadership letdown, urging residents of the district to vote wisely for the forward march of the district.

"Well, absolutely I have a lot of great things in plans for the district that cannot just be said here because I am overwhelmed and very happy," he noted.

He said his victory in the upcoming legislative elections will pave a new way for the musical industry in the country, calling on every musician to support his political sojourn to boost the industry.

"Upon my victory, I will be looking at lot of things, among which the musical industry will be cardinal, because from the musical industry Takun J has made a way for Jonathan Koffa," he declared.