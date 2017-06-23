Tanzania: Pick Leaders Who Can Take Football to Next Level

editorial

SEVENTY four football stakeholders seeking various positions in the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) have returned nomination forms ahead of the general election on August 12 in Dodoma.

The overwhelmingly big number of candidates is a clear indication of an urge to take Tanzanian football to the next level. The most interesting position, however, is the presidential post where all ten aspirants, including the incumbent Jamal Malinzi, have returned their forms.

Malinzi is being opposed by nine aspirants, all of them well equipped to threaten his run for a second stint. The tough contenders include former TFF secretary Fredrick Mwakalebela, TFF official Shija Richard, National team's former stars Ally Mayay and Mtemi Ramadhani and former Young Africans chairman Imani Madega are among the notable few.

Also promising to be tough is the vice-president post which has drawn six candidates, and all of them have managed to beat the deadline. There are 58 candidates who are vying for the post of Executive Committee members for different zones who have also returned their forms.

It's a good response to have such a big number of quality candidates, but it is meaningless if it ends by picking the wrong people. We would like to see the TFF team seriously revolutionizing football in terms of governance, tactic and skills so that it becomes a commercially profitable sector.

Owing to the fact that Tanzanian football is still struggling, this forces the new TFF management to have concrete plans and strategies that can take Tanzanian football to the next level.

As we wish for fair and just elections in Dodoma on August 12, we warn the candidates as an individual or a group, not to engage in any type of corruption as a means of reaching their targets since its outcome would be disastrous to our football.

We end up by wishing the aspirants all the best during the campaign and urge them to strictly observe rules and regulations so that TFF gets a quality team that can bring desirable changes in Tanzanian football.