Malawi: Fine Artists Call for Establishment of an Art Gallery

Mzuzu — Fine artists have bemoaned lack of an art gallery in the country, a situation they say forces them to sell their work at scanty prices or hang their brushes for better paying jobs.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (Mana) in separate interviews, the artists have since asked government and concerned stakeholders to establish an art gallery as one way of uplifting arts in the country.

"Finding a market for our work is not easy because very few people understand the value of art. As a result, they just go for anything cheaper so long as it hangs on their walls," said Blantyre based Kenneth Namalomba.

A Chancellor College graduate himself, Namalomba, said for his pieces of work to sell, he approaches his likely clients face to face and explains to them about his services; failing which the art works would pile up.

Concurring with Namalomba, Mchinji based David Mzengo said it was about time the country owned an art gallery because it is the only platform where both great and upcoming artists in the country can display their works.

"Currently, there is no place in Malawi where locals and international visitors can appreciate the history of our country artistically; yet we have a lot of talented artists," he said.

Mzengo further said a gallery will present an opportunity for Malawi artists to get exposed to the international world.

"Most Malawians fail to appreciate arts because they are not exposed and the presence of an art gallery will also provide a platform for international artists which will be a great boost to Malawi," he said.

The artists further appealed to government and the corporate world to take the lead in supporting them so that they [the artists] too can better contribute to the development of the country.